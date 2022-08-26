SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s opinion regarding Interstate 10.

According to the Facebook post from Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo), “Interstate 10 (I-10) through Texas impacts the lives of millions of drivers, as well as communities and cities from the New Mexico state line to the Louisiana state line.”

The post continues by describing the purpose of the survey as part of Texas’ Corridor Study, which is looking for ways to keep up with the state’s growing population, increasing traffic, and it’s booming economy. Furthermore, the study will examine currently planned transportation projects and analyzes additional safety, connectivity, bottlenecks, and other mobility needs along I-10 in Texas.

To take the survey and find out more about the I-10 Texas Corridor Study, visit www.txdot.gov and search “I-10 Texas Corridor Study”. Or visit https://bit.ly/3QVAzxY.