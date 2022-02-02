SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has been preparing and pretreating roads and getting stockpiles of sand and salt mixtures ready for crews in anticipation of the incoming storm.

TxDOT’s Karen Threlkeld shares that the Department has used the 2021 Winter Storm to better prepare for this year. She says, “One thing that we have done is we’ve added more brine solution in each of our locations around the district. So now, district-wide in our 15 counties, we have roughly 250,000 gallons of brine stockpiled which is more than we’ve had in previous years. We have the ability to order should we need more, but the duration of the storm is not expected to last more than a couple of days. So it was should be plenty.”

TxDOT is now done pretreating roads but, even after pretreating, there’s a possibility that rain may wash salt and brine solution off of roadways so crews are monitoring the amount of rain that falls and how much is removed from roads to determine if another round of pretreating must be done.

Threlkeld explains, “Now, we’re depending on the situation this afternoon and today. Whether it rains hard enough to wash that brine solution off the road. If it does rain hard enough, we will be out pretreating again this evening before temperatures continue to drop and if that turns to sleet, ice, and snow overnight.”

TxDOT encourages the community to stay home if they can. They say, “there’s really no reason for you to be out watching our trucks sand and salt the road unless it’s an emergency and you absolutely have to get out.”

Driving to conditions, driving slower than normal, and giving trucks and crews space are three tips offered.

TxDOT is monitoring the weather and will have all crews starting 24-hour shifts this evening. The crews will continue to work 12-hour to 13-hour shifts overlapping until the storm ends.”