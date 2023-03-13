SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of south Bryant in front of Walmart.

Staff on the scene reported seeing up to three vehicles drive past a firetruck blocking the road and go around it into the crash scene.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of first responders on the scene and to obey all traffic laws regarding emergency vehicles. Drivers must yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and either pull the vehicle to the right of the road and stop or remain stopped and wait until the emergency vehicles have passed.