SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision in the intersection of South Koenigheim and West Beauregard Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021.

According to officers on-the-scene, a black Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on West Beauregard and was making a left turn to travel north on South Koenigheim where the driver hit a white Honda Elantra traveling westbound on West Beauregard.

A passenger of the Ford Fusion was transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion is cited for failure to yield the right of way.