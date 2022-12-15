Red Buick with damage to the front, driver side following a collision. The San Angelo Fire Department Ladder 1 is on scene behind the vehicle.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital on Dec. 15 after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Abe Street and Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a red Buick was traveling eastbound on Beauregard Ave. SAPD says that the driver disregarded the red light, causing a collision with a white Kia that was traveling southbound on Abe Street.

Red Buick with damage to the front, driver side following a collision. The San Angelo Fire Department Ladder 1 is on scene behind the vehicle.

Close up of damage to red Buick on the front driver side following

White Kia that was hit by a vehicle that had ran a red light. There is damage across the grill of the vehicle

Officers on the scene say that the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the red Buick was cited for disregarding a red light.

Stay up-to-date on breaking news in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley by downloading the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play store.