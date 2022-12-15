SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital on Dec. 15 after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Abe Street and Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a red Buick was traveling eastbound on Beauregard Ave. SAPD says that the driver disregarded the red light, causing a collision with a white Kia that was traveling southbound on Abe Street.
Officers on the scene say that the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the red Buick was cited for disregarding a red light.
