SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two Angelo State University political science students earned individual awards for their performances at the recent 27th annual Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States (ESMOAS) Collegiate Summit of the Americas Conference at Baylor University.

This conference is an academic parliamentary debate program that brings together the nation’s best and brightest college students to debate issues facing the nations in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean that are members of the Organization of America States (OAS).

Student teams represent delegations from those nations and must prepare, debate and approve resolutions and respond to hypothetical crises regarding the respective foreign policies.

Angelo State’s team represented Panama during the conference. Hanne Campbell of Boise, Idaho, earned the Recognized Crisis Response Head of State Address Award for leading the ASU team in developing Panama’s response to a crisis and navigating the frenetic negotiations with other countries in one hour. She also had to craft and deliver a brief speech championing Panama’s position, as well as deliver the speech in a style authentic to the mannerisms and speech of Panama’s real head of state.

San Angelo native Isabela Casillas earned a Recognized Delegate Award for her committee work in the Secretariat for Integral and Sustainable Development. Her fellow delegates from universities across the U.S. and Mexico voted to recognize her as the delegate who best embodied the spirit of diplomacy and cooperation, while also exhibiting effective diplomatic and negotiating skills.

(Back, L-R) Mattvey Carter, Jacob Phiffer, Hanne Campbell, Jeremy Schmuck; (Front, L-R) Isabela Casillas, Lisa Solis:

Also competing for the ASU team were:

Mattvey Carter of Georgetown

Jacob Phiffer of Midland

Lisa Solis of San Angelo

Matthew Zwicke of San Angelo

Jeremy Schmuck, instructor in political science, is the faculty sponsor for Angelo State’s ESMOAS team and accompanied the students to the conference.

“I am immensely proud of the students’ hard work preparing for and participating in the ESMOAS,” Schmuck said. “Our students worked tirelessly before and during the event, but also found opportunities to network and develop friendships with colleagues from other universities in Texas and Mexico. Their efforts illustrate what it means to ‘Go as a Ram.'”

The OAS was established in 1948 and its membership consists of all 35 independent states of the Americas. More details are available at oas.org.