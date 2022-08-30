SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) arrested three individuals after receiving information about a possible “drive-by shooting” that took place in the 400 block of West Beauregard on August 29th.

SAPD shares that a 16-year-old male was transported to JJC for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Another 17-year-old male passenger was taken into custody for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and was cited for possession of tobacco as a minor. A second 17-year-old passenger was cited for possession of tobacco as a minor.

After around 8:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call regarding a possible drive-by shooting. While en route to the 400 block of West Beauregard, officers saw a silver GMC pickup, the suspected vehicle, traveling north on Bryant Street towards 29th Street.

According to SAPD, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver began to flee. The pursuit came to an end near the intersection of Knickerbocker and South Bryant Street. The officers quickly detained three occupants in the vehicle.

Ruben Contreras, who was on the scene Monday night, shared the footage he captured with Concho Valley Homepage Staff.

SAPD says that this investigation is currently ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.