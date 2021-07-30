Two men charged with 2008 murder of Jorden Holden have been indicted

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The two men who are charged with the 2008 murder of Jorden Holden have been indicted for the charge by a Tom Green County Grand Jury according to court records.

Police say that in July of 2008, officers were dispatched to a home on West Harris Avenue in San Angelo for a shots fired call.  There, they found Holden, 22, with a gunshot wound. Holden was taken to the hospital but later died.

32-year-old Raymond Andrew-Lee Rice was taken into custody this morning in Allen, Texas, and 32-year-old Patrick Stewart Jr., was apprehended on April 27, 2021, in Katy, Texas.  

