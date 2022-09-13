SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people have been transported to Shannon Medical Center after a crash near the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southwest Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala who was traveling east on Sherwood tried to make a left turn into a private drive without yielding. An oncoming Mercedes, headed west on Sherwood, collided with the rear fender on the passenger side of the Impala.

The driver of the Impala was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash. Both occupants of the Mercedes were taken to Shannon Medical Center with injuries police say were not incapacitating.

The driver of the Impala was given citations for driving without a driver’s license and failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn.