SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on North Bryant Boulevard and West 19th Street on August 18th.

A Honda Civic was headed northbound on North Bryant Boulevard when a Mitsubishi Outlander was attempting to turn left onto West 19th Street from North Bryant Boulevard according to SAPD. This caused the Honda Civic to t-bone the Mitsubishi Outlander nearly Wells Fargo.

Two vehicle collision between a white Honda Civic and blue Mitsubishi Outlander on North Bryant Boulevard and West 19th Street.

Officers on the scene said the driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the Mitsubishi driver was taken in a personal vehicle. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

According to SAPD, no citations were given.