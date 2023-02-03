SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage, Update: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, 12: 19 p.m.) — According to a statement issued by theSan Angelo Police Department, two crashes that happened near one another on Houston Harte in San Angelo on Friday morning, February 3, 2023, were initially caused by a motorist hitting a dog on the Expressway.

Police say the two separate crashes, one involving three cars, happened after one driver struck a dog on the roadway and was then rear-ended by a vehicle trailing close behind.

The second crash happened as vehicles slowed down while passing the first crash. Police say one driver failed to control their speed and rear-ended a vehicle in front of them — causing that vehicle to rear-end another vehicle.

According to police, none of the occupants of the cars involved were transported to the hospital for injuries. Two drivers were given citations for failure to control speed.

(Friday, February 3, 2023, 10:52 a.m.)

