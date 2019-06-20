Two arrested with narcotics during search at Inn of the Conchos

This afternoon, members of the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at the Inn of the Conchos, 2021 North Bryant Blvd.

The warrant, issued by Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire, named 29-year-old Matthew Wofford and 24-year-old Mariah Marquez to be in possession of Heroin at the motel.

The pair was located inside a motel room and detained during the search where investigators located and seized a quantity of suspected Heroin, Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia associated with narcotics trafficking.

Wofford and Marquez were charged with Felony 2 Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and State Jail Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group1.

The Department’s Patrol Division assisted with today’s operation.