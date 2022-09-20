SAN ANGELO, Texas – Two people that were arrested on Sept. 6th for animal cruelty after the San Angelo Police Department found a roach-infested home and a puppy eating its own feces are back behind bars on Sept. 19th for child endangerment charges.

Both Jaylin Deanda, 19, and Eli Sarsosa, 21, were booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sept. 19th for child endangerment with no intent to return.

An affidavit filed by the San Angelo Police Department shares that officers were investigating the injury of a three-month-old child that had been shaken and thrown at the residence located at 2918 J.F.K Drive on Aug. 17. Upon entering the house, officers noted that the house was unsafe and uninhabitable for human occupancy.

Reports share there was a significant roach infestation and a strong odor of urine and feces throughout the house. Officers investigating also noticed a baby gate that separated the back two bedrooms from the front of the house. Areas on the other side of the baby gate were soiled with urine and feces, including child handprints and footprints spread in feces along with bedroom walls and carpet. The affidavit also says there were toys, stuffed animals, clothes, blankets and pillows also covered.

Officers investigating the scene spoke with Adrian Sarsosa, who said Deanda and Eli Sarsosa picked him up at his residence. Adrian Sarsosa shared they had found Samuel Jeter holding the three-month-old child, who was in physical distress. Eli Sarsosa and Deanda immediately took the child for care.

Deanda and Eli also spoke with officers regarding several photographs that were taken of the residency during an investigation according to the affidavit. In the report, Deanda and Eli Sarsosa share with officers that the rooms in the pictures had been in that condition for about one week, acknowledging brown stains on the floor and walls of both bedrooms were from multiple defecations of a three-year-old and one-year-old child.

Deanda said in the report that she had cleaned and left the residency multiple times over the previous week, leaving the two older children in the two bedrooms and the three-month-old with Jeter on the other side of the baby gate. According to Eli Sarsosa, the children were left with Jetters on a daily basis for one to two hours. He also shared with officers that he would have the baby gate up because he did not trust the three and one-year-old children with the three-month-old and that it was too much for Jeter to handle.

SAPD shared that the three-month-old child is currently in foster care and is continuing to receive advanced pediatric medical care.

Both Eli Sarsosa and Deanda were arrested on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. The Tom Green County Detention Center shows both of them still in custody with no bond set as of Sept. 20th at 5:20 p.m.