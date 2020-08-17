Tunes of the Track with Daycee Oswalt

Courtesy of Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

San Angelo, Texas- Daycee Oswalt, will be sharing her talents during the The Railway Museum of San Angelo’s #TunesontheTrack programming. Daycee is a self-taught singer song writer who has carried out her love for music since the age of 15, performing all genres of music, ranging from Reggae to Texas Country.

Her live music has had its presence in and around local venues such as Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, The Casual Pint, Bentwood Country Club and the Christoval Vineyards. Listen in via The Railway Museum of San Angelo Facebook Livestream, Friday August 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. and let Daycee and the Railway Museum of San Angelo know you’re watching by leaving a comment!

Help us Keep our History Alive! Visit sanangelorailway.org for information on how you can contribute to helping the Railway Museum expand on activities, exhibits, and future goals. Interested in becoming a #SanAngeloki volunteer? Email the Railway Museum of San Angelo info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com to request additional details.