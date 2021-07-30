TSCRA: Cattle stolen from Menard County ranch, $1,000 reward offered

MENARD COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, five head of cattle are missing from a ranch southeast of Menard.
The livestock, which are all black and consist of four heavy-bred Angus cows and one Angus/Simmental crossbred bull, were stolen from a property off Ranch Road 1773 according to TSCRA Special Ranger H.D. Brittain.
Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Brittain encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 325-853-2062 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
More about the TSCRA:
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.TSCRA