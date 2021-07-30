TSCRA: Cattle stolen from Menard County ranch, $1,000 reward offered

MENARD COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, five head of cattle are missing from a ranch southeast of Menard.

The livestock, which are all black and consist of four heavy-bred Angus cows and one Angus/Simmental crossbred bull, were stolen from a property off Ranch Road 1773 according to TSCRA Special Ranger H.D. Brittain.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Brittain encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 325-853-2062 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

More about the TSCRA: