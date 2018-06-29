UPDATE: Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

San Angelo, Tx - UPDATE — From the San Angelo Police Department:

"A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he used his truck to drive through the Walmart Supercenter located at 5501 Sherwood Way in San Angelo.

"Police were dispatched to the store around 12:41a.m. for the report of a major motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck that collided with the building. As Officers arrived to the storefront, they observed a red 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck exiting the building through the store’s northeast entrance.

"Officers utilized lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the truck; however, the truck’s driver disregarded their attempt and drove at a high rate of speed through the parking lot where it collided with an unoccupied 2007 Toyota Camry.

"Following the collision, the truck continued at high speeds to the Murphy USA gas station located at 5525 Sherwood Way where the driver was taken into custody after a brief resistance to the application of handcuffs.

"During the apprehension Officers observed a large amount of fuel leaking from the truck’s heavily damaged undercarriage. Due to safety concerns, Officers immediately activated the fuel pumps’ emergency shutoff. While detained, the suspect began to exhibit signs of excited delirium and he was subsequently transported by Officers to Shannon Medical Center for evaluation where he became combative with hospital staff.

"Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations responded to the scene for follow up investigation.

"After several interviews of store patrons and staff, Investigators learned the suspect, later identified as Caleb Wilson, was at the store with an 18-year-old female acquaintance when Wilson, whom was exhibiting erratic behavior, attempted to purchase a pallet of water.

"After Wilson and his female acquaintance exited the store, a nearby patron observed what appeared to be a verbal argument between Wilson and the woman. Concerned for the woman’s welfare, the patron intervened and convinced the woman to go back inside the store.

"When the woman and the patron later exited the store to see if Wilson had left, they were confronted by Wilson’s truck, which was speeding towards them. The woman and patron narrowly avoided injury by jumping out of the truck’s path.

"Once inside the store, Wilson drove into multiple displays and store fixtures before exiting the store. The incident lasted several minutes. Preliminary damage to the property was estimated to be around $500,000. No injuries have been reported.

"Investigators have obtained Arrest Warrants for Wilson for First Degree Felony Criminal Mischief and two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Wilson remains under medical care at this time."

ORIGINAL STORY

During the early morning hours of June 28, 2018, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to a crash at a south San Angelo Walmart after a driver crashed into the building and drove into the store.

The crash occurred at the Sherwood Way Walmart location.

The driver of the maroon Dodge pickup drove into the front of the store, made it to the cereal aisle, turned around and drove out of the building.

SAPD arrived to see the truck driving out of the store and were able to stop him.

The man cooperated with authorities.

No one inside the store was injured, but the driver was transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

Charges for the truck driver are pending.

The store may be closed for a period of time due to the damages sustained by the crash.

