SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Trout season has finally arrived in Texas kicking off the holiday season and the stocking schedule for the San Angelo District has been released.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will stock thousands of rainbow trout beginning the week of Thanksgiving. According to TPWD, it doesn’t take a lot of sophisticated fishing equipment to reel in a rainbow trout. They can be caught using simple, light tackle or hand-tied flies on a fly rod.

Inland Fisheries San Angelo will be stocking 14 sites with over 25,000 trout this year. Most trout stocking occurs between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but exact times are unavailable.

There is not a minimum length limit but a daily bag limit of 5 trout because rainbow trout cannot survive in most areas of Texas after winter. Due to this, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit.

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule San Angelo

Location Stocking Date Total Trout Stocked Foster Park Dec. 12, 2023

Jan. 1, 2024 1,400 – 700 each Javalina Draw (San Angelo State Park) Dec. 21, 2023

Jan. 17 2024 700-350 each Oakes Street (CFL) Nov. 22, 2023

Dec. 22, 2023

Jan. 19, 2024

Feb. 16, 2024 2,656-664 each

For more information:

AEW – A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery (512) 353-0572

ETFH – East Texas State Fish Hatchery (409) 698-2052

PK – Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery (940) 779-2301

TFFC – Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (903) 676-2277

TPWD – Inland Fisheries, Austin (512) 389-4444