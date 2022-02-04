SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a sure signal that things are returning to normal as the 2022 winter storm recedes into history, Republic Services has resumed trash collection.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Friday, February 4, 2022, trash collection is up and running the day after unsafe and icy road conditions prompted the City to curb garbage pickup for the day.

The City of San Angelo says residents should place all carts from Thursday and Friday at the curb so Republic Services can collect everything.