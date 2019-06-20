Training workshops give local non-profits the best practices for management and oversight

This week, dozens of representatives from Concho Valley non-profits are learning about fundraising and how to operate a service organization.

Today at Howard College, they learned how to keep up with the constant work needed to keep groups operating.

“The Concho Valley has over 400 non-profits,” said Tracy Simmons, the Non-Profit Training Coordinator at Howard College.

Attending trainings and workshops when you’re a non-profit organization is key to provide the best services possible. However, these can be expensive and often require lots of travel.

With so many non-profits in the Concho Valley, it was evident two years ago that there was a need to educate and provide resources.

“Matt Lewis said, ‘I believe that we need some sort of a training entity for non-profits, locally,” added Simmons.

That’s when Howard College, the San Angelo Health and Area Foundation’s and AmeriCorps VISTA came together to create and implement trainings for the Concho Valley. With funding through an $80,000 grant over three years, the program offers quarterly training workshops to fortify our local non-profits.

“Tracy and Howard College do a great job identifying speakers that can relate to our local non-profits. I learn something that I can take and put to work right here in our community with my organization,” said Justin DeLoach, the Director of Community Development for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

In addition to being local, affordable and resourceful, the trainings allow non-profits to be brought to the table together.

“Everybody in this room is working for the betterment of our community so it’s a great way to get involved, network and learn,” explained DeLoach.

According to Simmons, representatives from more than 100 of the non-profits in the Concho Valley have attended the trainings. She hopes the word gets out so the rest also attend.

“When you volunteer they tell you they typically want time, treasure or talent. I may not have the treasure, but I have the time and talent that I think our community can benefit from,” continued Simmons.

For more information on the non-profit training workshops, you can visit howardcollege.edu/nonprofit .