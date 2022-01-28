SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police in San Angelo had a busy morning responding to multiple accidents caused by drivers running red lights in the city before lunchtime.

The first accident, according to police, happened at the intersection of South Abe and Beauregard after a driver pulled out of the CVS parking lot near the intersection. The driver continued through the red light and crashed into two cars that were traveling through the intersection on Beauregard.







Officers say one driver was taken to Shannon Downtown with non-life-threatening injuries and two other people were attended to by first responders on the scene.

The driver who ran the red light will be cited for Disregard of a Red Light.

Shortly before 11:00 A.M. — about one hour after the first crash — officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sherwood Way and Millspaugh Street.

Police say the accident happened after the driver of a silver Ford Explorer ran a red light on Sherwood and crashed into a blue Jeep Wrangler in the intersection.







No one was injured in the crash but police are issuing a citation to the Explorer’s driver for Disregard of a Red Light.