Traffic Stop Turns into Foot Pursuit on 19th and Armstrong
San Angelo, TX - San Angelo police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a traffic stop.
It happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of 19th and Armstrong.
Police were first conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver pulled into the Stripes parking lot and two people - a male and female - exited and ran.
Officers were able to arrest the woman and the male driver, however, another other male passenger is still on the loose.
He is identified as a six-foot-tall Hispanic man wearing a green shirt.
If you have any information please contact the police department.
