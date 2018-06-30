Local News

Traffic Stop Turns into Foot Pursuit on 19th and Armstrong



Posted: Jun 29, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 08:46 AM CDT

San Angelo, TX - San Angelo police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a traffic stop.

It happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of 19th and Armstrong.

Police were first conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver pulled into the Stripes parking lot and two people - a male and female - exited and ran.

Officers were able to arrest the woman and the male driver, however, another other male passenger is still on the loose.

He is identified as a six-foot-tall Hispanic man wearing a green shirt.

If you have any information please contact the police department.

