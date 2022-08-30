SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) and San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) responded to multiple vehicles that took place in the drizzly weather in San Angelo on August 30th.

Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street that stopped traffic on Chadbourne Street before noon on Tuesday, August 30th.

Two vehicle collision between a white Ford SUV and white passenger car in the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street near Angelo Water Service Co.

Two vehicle collision between a white Ford SUV and white passenger car in the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street near Angelo Water Service Co.

According to SAPD, the Ford Expedition was attempting to cross onto Chadbourne to continue on West 10th Street. A white Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Chadbourne when it struck the rear driver’s side door of the Ford.

A passenger of the Ford and driver of the Hyundai were transported to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Ford received a citation for failure to yield to the right of way from a stopped position said the San Angelo Police Department.

Traffic on Chadbourne was directed to one lane traveling north according to Concho Valley Homepage staff on scene.

Download the Concho Valley Homepage App to stay up to date on all breaking news.