Tracking severe weather in the Concho Valley

1:12 AM – Heavy rain is still falling in Kimble county in and around Junction. An areal flood advisory is in effect for Sutton county until 2 AM. Expect small stream, arroyos, and low water crossings to be flooded due to heavy rain.

(Story continues below)

1:08 AM – A very active weather day consisted of a severe thunderstorm outbreak in the Concho Valley with confirmed tornadoes near Ft. McKavett. A local storm report consisted of a roof being ripped off a house in Menard county near Ft. Mckavett.

There were also reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail reports from Carlsbad to Grape Creek and around Sterling county. We received viewer reports of damaging hail crashing through wind shields.

Photos of the large hail near Carlsbad and Grape Creek. Pictures sent in from Cole Gifford. #TXwx #KSANwx pic.twitter.com/22MhpeEykq— Chris Ramirez KSAN (@ChrisRamirezWx) June 25, 2019

The heaviest rain occured in north San Angelo from downtown to North Bryant. The official rainfall at Mathis Field was 0.09 in. However other areas of town received a lot heavier rainfall accumulations. North San Angelo along HWY 87 to Carlsbad received radar estimated 1.5 in to 3.4 in of rain.

Downed power lines were reported on Arden road due to high wind speeds.

Heading into tomorrow, expect a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening hours.

From Wednesday to the weekend, a quiet weather patter is in store with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90’s.

—–6/22/19, 7:30PM—–

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Concho, Runnels, and Tom Green county until 8:15 pm. The severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Concho Valley will expire at around 11pm.

A tornado warning has been issued for Kimble, Menard, and Schleicher counties until 8 pm.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available