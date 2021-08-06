TPWD: Lake Access at Lake Colorado City State Park Closed Until Further Notice Due to Potential Blue-Green Algal Bloom

COLORADO CITY, Texas – According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, TPWD, lake access at Lake Colorado City State Park is closed until further notice due to a presumed blue-green algae bloom in the lake. The lake will be closed to boating, swimming, and fishing. The park is still open for all other activities.

TPWD biologists and water quality officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution.

“While making rounds of the park, staff found an algae on the surface of the lake in the day-use area of the park. Park visitors with current or future reservations or lakeside campsites have been contacted to inform them of the closure. TPWD responds to harmful algal blooms when there have been impacts to fish or wildlife but does not conduct regular water quality testing or monitoring of water bodies in lieu of any reported fish and wildlife kills. Ongoing water quality testing in this instance will be done with the help of TPWD Inland Fisheries Kills and Spills Team,” TPWD said in a statement.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), direct contact and swallowing appreciable amounts of the water and algae are associated with the greatest health risk. More information regarding the lake closure and any impacted reservations can be obtained by contacting the park at 325-728-3931 or the Texas State Parks reservations customer service at 512-389-8900.