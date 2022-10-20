SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of one of their own has deeply impacted GAFB and could mean that the 75th annual Toys For Totz may not happen this year in San Angelo. Toys for Totz is reaching out to the community to assist, if able.

The Marine Toys for Totz has been bringing smiles to children in need at Christmastime since 1947. San Angelos local Elf Committee serves 14 counties across the Concho Valley believing “Every Child Deserves A Little Christmas,” striving to make sure no child has to go without gifts.

Marine Ssgt. Bryce Rudisell, 28, a Fire Training Instructor at Goodfellow Air Force Base tragically lost his life on October 2, 2022. Ssgt Rudisell had been involved with supporting the Toys For Totz Campaign since 2019 however, even though it is the 75th Anniversary, the “official” capacity that Marine personnel on GAFB normally engage in has been negatively impacted by his loss. This may mean that the annual tradition of seeing Marines collecting Toys and donations at various local storefronts and other designated events may not be able to occur this year.

“While we know that Concho Valley residents have always been extremely supportive during our annual Toy/Fund Donation Drives; at present time, it has yet to be officially confirmed whether Marines will be able to be present in uniform this year,” said San Angelo Toys for Totz.

Last year the Concho Valley made it possible to distribute over 119,613 Toys to more than 17,252 Children. Such a task does not occur without the tireless and diligent work of our Marines and so Toys for Totz is reaching out to the community for help.

“Even so, we will remain Faithful,” said Toys for Totz, “just as the Marine motto to commitment ‘Semper Fidelis’ reminds us to be. We will continue working to fulfill the wishes of children in need across the Concho Valley as best we can with current limited resources for as long as we are able.”

Toy Donations can be dropped into boxes at any official Marine Corps Toys for Totz Drop Site listed on their website.

For any/all questions, to submit Monetary Donations, or apply for assistance,

Visit san-angelo-tx.toysfortots.org.

Message through facebook.com/ToysForTotsSanAngelo.

Email at san.angelo.tx@toysfortots.org or call (325)277-1569

