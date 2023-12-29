SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is starting 2024 with the 38th season of the Toyota ShareLunker program.

According to a press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, anglers anticipating reeling in a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass for the Toyota ShareLunker Program can start making their casts on January 1, 2024.

“ShareLunker season sparks excitement, not just for big bass catches, but for a shared commitment to conservation,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “Anglers, scientists, and industry partners unite to gather vital data for trophy bass management, stocking of world-class offspring, and critical genetics data to make bass fishing bigger and better in Texas. The 2023 season was full of achievements, and we are enthusiastic about what unfolds in 2024.”

During the 2023 season, O.H. Ivie topped the books and led all waterbodies with 75 approved entries. Last season at O.H. Ivie:

A record 15 Legacy Class ShareLunkers were produced.

Anglers Dalton Smith and Caden Cowan both reeled in a Legacy Lunker at O.H. Ivie on February 2, 2023.

Shawn Strenath of Raymond, Mississippi, submitted a Legend Class ShareLunker from O.H. Ivie on November 15, 2023.

Other successes for the 2023 season of the Toyota ShareLunker program include:

Angler Kyle Hall recorded a Legacy Lunker in back-to-back seasons.

Five fish weighing more than 14 pounds were submitted.

Anglers from Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico and Washington put their names in the program’s record book in 2023.

650 Legacy Lunkers were submitted by anglers in the first 37 years of the ShareLunker program. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, TPWD reports all fish that were loaned were healthy and returned to the lake they were caught in.

TPWD reports that as of Dec. 11, 488 ShareLunker catches were made by 340 anglers from 88 public bodies of water. Thirty of these fish pushed 13 pounds on the scale including 18 Legacy and 12 Legend Class entries.

From January 1 through March 31, anglers can submit and loan their 13-pound bass to the TPWD for the ShareLunkers selective breeding and stocking program. Anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch. The line is open 24/7 through March 31.

Anglers who reel in a lunker weighing 13 pounds or more will get “a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription.” Anglers will also be entered into two separate drawings for a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. These drawings will award the winner with a $5,000 shopping spree at Bass Pro Shops.

The press release shares that the Toyota ShareLunker program has four levels of participation for bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in the state of Texas. The entry classes are:

Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class – Eight pounds or more

Strike King Elite Class – 10 pounds or more

Lew’s Legend Class – 13 pounds or more

Catches that meet the standard of over eight pounds or 24 inches can enter the catch data through the Toyota ShareLunker app on the App Store and Google Play. It can also be submitted through the online app.

Anglers will also have the choice to send in a DNA scale sample of their lunker bass to researchers at TPWD for genetic analysis. Those who submit a sample to the program in 2024 will get a Lew’s baitcast reel while supplies last. Reels are valued at up to $200. Anglers will also receive a three-month subscription to Bass University. Click here to find the instructions on how to submit DNA samples.

Anglers who reel in bass in the 2024 year and submit their catches of over 8 eight pounds or 24 inches will also receive a catch kit, a one-month subscription to Bass University, a decal for a car or boat, and the chance to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shop shopping spree.