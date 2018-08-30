Town hall meeting to focus on closure of street through Fort Concho

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License

SAN ANGELO, TX - On Tuesday, September 11, a town hall meeting hosted by City Councilman Harry Thomas will focus on removing the portion of East Avenue D that runs through the Fort Concho site.

The forum will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Fort Concho Elementary School, 310 E. Washington Drive.

The roadway’s removal would create a new pedestrian pathway and a safer pick-up zone for schoolchildren at the east end of the fort’s site. Fort Concho and other City staff members will be on hand to review the plan with attendees, and Councilman Thomas will listen to citizen input on the proposed project.

