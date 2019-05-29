Town hall meeting for San Angelo residents with storm damage

San Angelo residents with property damaged in the storms earlier this month attended a city forum Tuesday night.

A number of city department managers answered questions during the session held at Bradford Elementary School.

Members of the Home Builder’s Association also gave advice about hiring construction contractors.

About 100 people attended, just a little more than a week after storms with high winds and an EF 2 tornado damaged property in San Angelo overnight into Saturday, May 18th.

The two storm debris sites will be open this week for any San Angelo resident to drop off storm debris at the city lake facility at Knickerbocker and Fisherman’s road and at the Foster Communication coliseum parking lot through Sunday, June 2nd.