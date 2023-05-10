SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Tourism was the topic of May’s Chamber of Commerce Luncheon that took place on Tuesday, May 9 at the city’s historic Fort Concho.

Members heard the latest report on the state of the tourism to the city. During the presentation, Chamber President Walt Koenig talked about the recent increases of tourist and tourism dollars.

“Traveling and tourism promotion is a part of the Chamber of Commerce’s mission,” said Koenig. “We’re very proud of what we’ve done since COVID-19 to bring our community back in terms of our relevance in the traveling and tourism industry.”

Next month’s luncheon will include the graduation of the Leadership San Angelo class.