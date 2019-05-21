Local News

Tornado Touches down near Forsan, Funnel cloud spotted near Garden City

Posted: May 20, 2019 08:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:32 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A tornado touched down near Forsan around 7:15pm this evening

A video sent in to us on Facebook, courtesy of Kari Reeves, shows a funnel cloud near Garden City

 

 

 

 

