Tornado Touches down near Forsan, Funnel cloud spotted near Garden City
Tornado Touches down near Forsan, Funnel cloud spotted near Garden City
SAN ANGELO, Texas - A tornado touched down near Forsan around 7:15pm this evening
A video sent in to us on Facebook, courtesy of Kari Reeves, shows a funnel cloud near Garden City
More Stories
-
San Angelo City Council members held an emergency session today to…
-
Seargeant Ali Shah with the San Angelo Police Department has…
-
SAN ANGELO, TX - The city of Ballinger is on the mend following a…