Tornado survey results from the NWS
Multiple tornadoes struck the Concho Valley Saturday, here are the numbers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here are the results of the tornado survey done by the Natioanl weather Service:
|Public Information Statement
|National Weather Service San Angelo TX
|10:30 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019
|National Weather Service survey for May 18, 2019 tornado event
|Dove Creek Tornado
|Rating:
|EF-2
|Estimated Peak Wind:
|125 mph
|Path Length /statute/:
|2 miles
|Path Width /maximum/:
|386 yards
|Fatalities:
|None
|Injuries:
|None
|Start Date:
|May 18 2019
|Start Time:
|455 AM CDT
|Start Location:
|16 miles southwest of San Angelo
|Start Lat/Lon:
|31.3254/-100.6404
|End Date:
|May 18 2019
|End Time:
|458 AM CDT
|End Location:
|14 miles southwest of San Angelo
|End Lat/Lon:
|31.3375/-100.6154
|San Angelo Tornado
|Rating:
|EF-2
|Estimated Peak Wind:
|135 mph
|Path Length /statute/:
|8.5 miles
|Path Width /maximum/:
|289 yards
|Fatalities:
|None
|Injuries:
|None
|Start Date:
|May 18 2019
|Start Time:
|526 AM CDT
|Start Location:
|5.5 miles southwest of San Angelo
|Start Lat/Lon:
|31.4080/-100.5057
|End Date:
|May 18 2019
|End Time:
|540 AM CDT
|End Location:
|2 miles northeast of San Angelo
|End Lat/Lon:
|31.4917/-100.4286
|Ballinger Tornado
|Rating:
|EF-3
|Estimated Peak Wind:
|155 mph
|Path Length /statute/:
|19 miles
|Path Width /maximum/:
|0.6 miles
|Fatalities:
|None
|Injuries:
|1
|Start Date:
|May 18 2019
|Start Time:
|655 AM
|Start Location:
|17 miles south southwest of Ballinger
|Start Lat/Lon:
|31.5140/-100.0926
|End Date:
|May 18 2019
|End Time:
|727 AM
|End Location:
|2 miles northwest of Ballinger
|End Lat/Lon:
|31.7541/-99.9738
|Abilene Tornado
|Rating:
|EF-2
|Estimated Peak Wind:
|130 mph
|Path Length /statute/:
|2.3 miles
|Path Width /maximum/:
|300 yards
|Fatalities:
|None
|Injuries:
|1
|Start Date:
|May 18 2019
|Start Time:
|546 AM CDT
|Start Location:
|3 miles southwest of Abilene
|Start Lat/Lon:
|32.434/-99.7932
|End Date:
|May 18 2019
|End Time:
|556 AM CDT
|End Location:
|1 mile west of Abilene
|End Lat/Lon:
|32.4502/-99.7581
|Silver Valley Tornado
|Rating:
|EF-3
|Estimated Peak Wind:
|140 mph
|Path Length /statute/:
|2 miles
|Path Width /maximum/:
|300 yards
|Fatalities:
|None
|Injuries:
|None
|Start Date:
|May 18 2019
|Start Time:
|833 AM CDT
|Start Location:
|10 miles northwest of Coleman
|Start Lat/Lon:
|31.9282/-99.5567
|End Date:
|May 18 2019
|End Time:
|842 AM CDT
|End Location:
|12 miles northwest of Coleman
|End Lat/Lon:
|31.9413/-99.5237
|EVENT SUMMARY
Several strong tornadoes ravaged portions of West Central Texas during the early morning hours in West Central Texas.
Many homes were left uninhabitable. We have video evidence of a multi-vortex tornado near Lowake. In addition, we have video evidence of two other large tornadoes, one near Silver Valley and another just west of Ballinger. The Ballinger tornado appears to be the strongest tornado, as it destroyed several homes.
