(KLST/KSAN) As 2022 enters into the month of May, we also enter the peak of tornado season which runs through June.

When severe weather like tornados hit, everyone should know what to do to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones.

Here is what you need to know in case of a tornado:

What to do before:

According to American Red Cross, there are two things you should do before a tornado.

Get updates – Listen to the NOAA radio station, a local radio station or a TV station to get the latest updates and information. Set up a plan – The American Red Cross encourages everyone to prepare a plan for tornados. This includes dedicating a room or shelter, assigning jobs and practicing parts of the plan that are possible to better prepare. When preparing a plan, be sure to prepare an emergency kit and evacuation plan that includes your pets. Find shelter – Move into a basement, the lowest floor or an interior room without windows. The American Red Cross reminds people that mobile homes are not safe shelters. Be sure you are able to access a safe room or shelter in case of a tornado such as a local emergency shelter.

Emergency Kit:

Emergency kits should also be prepared in any type of serve weather. The American Red Cross shares that there are many items that should be included in an emergency/survival kit: Water, flashlights, non-perishable easy to prepare food, medication, batteries, cell phones and chargers, emergency contacts, sanitation, and hygiene products.

What about pets:

When a family/household prepares their emergency plan in case of an emergency a plan for pets needs to be included too. If you are not safe then your pets are not safe.

Gather leashes and harnesses before a tornado to get to your designated safe space quicker. Make sure to include animals’ food, water, medication, medical records and other things your animal might need when preparing an emergency kit.