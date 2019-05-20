Tornado clean-up and recovery efforts in San Angelo Video Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Over 100 structures were damaged, 20 severely damaged and 8 were totaled after Saturday morning’s storms.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to protect the already vulnerable areas, from another possible storm on Monday.

"We started off yesterday morning just trying to clear streets for first-responders, letting first-responders get in and take care of what they needed to," said Shane Kelton, who is the Director of Operations of the City of San Angelo.

Now, everyone was in clean up and recovery mode and many in the community took it upon themselves to give a helping had to their neighbors.

"They've helped a lot yesterday and today. We're gonna put the Boys Ranch back together and continue our mission," stated Jeremy Vincent, who is the CEO of the West Texas Boys Ranch.

Due to the dangers of the damage left behind by the EF2 tornado in the Bradford area.

On Sunday, officials were not allowing the general public to physically volunteer.

"We only want people that have some skills of being able to cut lumber and secure buildings, so we reached out to a specific group," explained Todd Sanford, who is the Assistant Fire Chief at the San Angelo Fire Department.

Despite the limitations, many are still finding other ways to help by donating daily necessities to the shelter at the First United Methodist Church, where displaced residents are inhabiting.

"We have a lot of families that are affected that aren't gonna be able to go back into their homes right away, if ever. SAISD is really good about the teachers and staff caring about their kids, each other and the community and that was our whole idea," claimed Loraine Shepherd who is a math teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

If you would like to help those affected, you can do so by donating to the First United Methodist Church or the San Angelo Area Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

"I think we'll all get through this together if we work together," expressed Shepherd.

On Monday, city officials are allowing the general public to volunteer with the Bradford neighborhood clean up.

They will meet at Bradford Elementary school at 9:00 in the morning.

