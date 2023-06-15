This week, the Open Beer Championships honored some of the best — and funniest — beers of 2022. (Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Summer is here, bringing with it new opportunities to explore San Angelos’ various homegrown breweries.

Here is a list of the top rated breweries in San Angelo according to Google, a little about them and what top commenters had to say about them.

#6 The Penney Tap House

This brewery began in 1998 originally going by, ‘The Steel Penny.’ It was here that several bands established names for themselves, such as Blue October and Vallejo. Even the Los Lonely Boys have taken the stage here. In 2010, the restaurant was added and the venue was renamed the Penny Pub and Grill. Only two years later it received its latest name, The Penney Tap House, because of its variety of beer on tap.

The Penney Tap House is rated 4.3 with 453 reviews. This brewery was described as a “great little bar with plenty of drink options’ by top commenters.

This location can be found at 2412 College Hills Blvd #100, open from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m. every day except Sunday when it opens at 11 a.m.

#5 Zero One Ale House

This brewery features 22 taps, with a majority of them being their very own house brewed options. The Ale House also offers tours to watch the brewing process and outdoor seating to enjoy the brews.

This business was rated 4.5 with 504 reviews. Zero One Ale House is described as an “awesome place with a comfy vibe serving some tasty dishes”

This business can be found at 20 W Beauregard Ave.

#4 Plateau Brewing Company

Plateau Brewing Company opened up in 2021 and resides in a building originally built in 1905. The brewery is run by San Angelo locals with deep roots in the community, and West Texas.

This brewery was given a rating of 4.9 with 64 reviews. Top commenters said the establishment had great beer, great people and great service.

This business can be found at 214 S Chadbourne St.

#3 SoCo Taphouse & Brew Co.

This brewery has well over 20 different taps, bottle and can selections to choose from.

SoCo Taphouse & Brew Co. received the rating 4.9 with 89 reviews. Top commenters described this brewery as having a relaxing atmosphere, great craft beer selections and dog friendly.

This brewery can be found at 113 E Concho Ave #210.

#2 Wandering Mind

Wandering Mind is a new brewery to San Angelo ranked at 5.0 with 8 reviews so far. Top commenters said although small, this location was huge in quality, flavor and customer service.

Founded “by a San Angelo musician, a local philanthropist, an artistic brewer from Colorado, and rounded out by a creative woman that connects it all together.” They are driven by crafting beer, a merch line, and a vibe that encourages you to let your mind wander with them.

Wandering mind can be found at 130 S Oakes St.

#1 Zero One Taproom

Making it in the number one spot with a rating of 5.0 with 20 reviews is Zero One Taproom. Top commenters said this location had a great selection of beers and an interesting atmosphere.

The Zero One Taproom is one of San Angelo’s newer beer gardens featuring a relaxing lounge area, outdoor patio, cornhole, three TVs inside and two TVs outside.

This brewery is located at 59 N Koenigheim St.