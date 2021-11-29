Tomball man arrested for Human Trafficking of four Illegal Immigrants in Sonora, Texas

SONORA, Texas – 18-year-old Jose Carlos Meraz Jr. of Tomball, Texas is under arrest in Kimble County Jail and is charged with Human Trafficking of four undocumented immigrants on Saturday, November 27th, according to a release from the Sonora Police Department on Monday, November 29, 2021.

According to the release, Sonora Police Officer Hector Reyna conducted a traffic stop at Oak and Crockett on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Saturday morning, November 27th.

Jose Carlos Meraz Jr. of Tomball, Texas

During the traffic stop, Officer Reyna made contact with a male driver, later identified as 18 year old Jose Carlos Meraz Jr. from Tomball, Texas, and 4 other undocumented individuals in the vehicle.

When back up officers arrived, Sonora Police Officer Alex Chuey placed Mr. Meraz under arrest. While under arrest, Meraz escaped from the officers custody twice. During one of the attempts, Meraz jumped out the rear window of an officer’s patrol unit. After a brief chase, Mr. Meraz was captured.

Meraz was transported to the Sutton County Jail where he was booked and later transported to the Kimble County Jail due to Sutton County Jail having no cells available.

Meraz was charged with Human Trafficking a Third Degree Felony, Evading Class A Misdemeanor and Resisting Arrest Class A Misdemeanor. The undocumented individuals were released to US Border Patrol to be processed.

This investigation is still on going with possible pending/additional charges.

Sonora Police Officer Alex Chuey was injured during a foot chase with Meraz. Officer Chuey was transported to Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Sonora Police Department would like to thank US Border Patrol, Texas DPS and the Sutton County Sheriff’s office with assisting with the capture of Meraz, Sutton County EMS and the LMH medical staff.