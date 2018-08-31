Tom Green Sheriff's Office alerts residents of phone scam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License

SAN ANGELO, TX - The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a phone scam affecting the Tom Green County area.

There have been reports of citizens receiving phone calls from an individual claiming to be contracted by the Sheriff's Office to solicit correct personal information.

The Tom Green Sheriff's Office wants residents to know they do not contract with any individual or company to verify personal information over the phone.

If you receive a call of this nature, hang up and report the call to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office at 325-655-8111.

