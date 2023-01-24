SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s (WTRC) 53rd annual telethon and auction Saturday, January 21, 2023, raised over $1,805,313 to support providing the best patient care in West Texas and announced a campaign for a new Abilene location.

Alongside the telethon, WTRC announced their “Building for Patients: Today. Tomorrow. And Always. Capital Campaign.” This campaign is intended to raise funds to build a new “state-of-the-art, all-encompassing,” clinical facility in Abilene, Texas.

WRTC’s three locations currently see 800 patients daily combined and the current Abilene facility is 68 years old. After undergoing recent renovations and expansions in San Angelo and Ozona, the WTRC Foundation Trustees voted to purchase 34 acres of land north of Sam’s Club to build the new campus in Abilene.

President & CEO Steve Martin expressed thanks to everyone who had a hand in helping West Texas Rehab raise the funds necessary to support patients at facilities in Abilene, San Angelo, and Ozona.

“We continue to be amazed and very grateful for the tremendous community support we receive,” Martin said, “Everyone’s generosity means we can continue to provide exceptional care to those who need our services, regardless of their financial situations.”

For more information about West Texas Rehab, visit WestTexasRehab.org or call 325-793-3400.