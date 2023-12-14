SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A woman was sentenced to six years in prison, on Dec. 11, after pleading guilty to striking her boyfriend with her car in the parking lot of a bar.

Blanca Cajas, 41, pleaded guilty in the 119th District Court in Tom Green County and was sentenced to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for aggravated assault of a date with a weapon.

Mugshot: Blanca Cajas 12-11-2023

San Angelo officers began their investigation on Jan. 8, 2023, after being dispatched to Giz and Hums Bar on Beauregard Avenue for a major car wreck. Upon arriving on the scene officers learned a person had been struck by a vehicle, however, the car had left the scene leaving behind various car parts and a Lincoln emblem.

Court records share that around 10:15 p.m., security footage captured Cajas exiting the bar and getting into the driver’s side of a red SUV in the Giz and Hums Bar parking lot. The victim, Joe Martinez, can be seen getting into the passenger side of the SUV a minute later in the video. Within a few minutes, Martinez exited the vehicle and started to walk around the front of the vehicle. As Martinez walked around the vehicle, the red SUV backed up, stopped, and then continued to drive forward, hitting Martinez and a wooden fence. Records state the SUV “failed to render aid to the victim” and left the scene.

SAPD located a red Lincoln Navigator at 200 Blk of E. 24th St. in San Angelo with damage to the front end and a missing emblem. Officers spoke with the defendant who was wearing the same close as the individual in the footage from the bar. She was identified as Cajas.

The victim, Martinez, was taken to Shannon Medical Center for a dislocated knee and possible internal bleeding. During an interview, Martinez shared with detectives that he and his girlfriend Cajas were at Giz and Hums Bar when they got into an argument while leaving. Court documents report the victim stated, “Cajas was the driver and internationally stuck him with the vehicle”.

Cajas was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Dec. 11, 2023, for aggravated assault of a date with a weapon.