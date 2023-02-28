SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo woman was recently indicted for allegedly causing the drowning of a toddler at an apartment complex in 2022.

Mugshot: Selena Banon 2-27-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Reports filed in Tom Green County on February 15, 2023, show that Selena Banon, 27, was indicted on a manslaughter charge. The grand jury indictment states Banon recklessly caused the death of a toddler by “undoing a strap on the life vest”. Banon also failed to properly supervise the child on June 9 at the Resort at Riverside apartments.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster reports that Banon was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on February 27.

Manslaughter is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.