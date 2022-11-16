SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman was booked into the Tom Green County jail on Nov. 15 after a hair test found methamphetamine in the body of a child under the age of 15.

An indictment filed in Tom Green County shows that Amber Flores allegedly possessed or consumed methamphetamine in the presence of a child under the age of 15 on June 4, 2021. According to the indictment, the controlled substance was found after testing the child’s hair. This indicated to law enforcement that methamphetamine was present in the child’s body.

The indictment further states that Flores did not take the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.

According to a bench warrant issued for Flores on Nov. 7, court proceedings will continue on Nov. 29.