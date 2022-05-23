SAN ANGELO, Texas — Voting begins in Tom Green County on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the primary runoff election. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at one of eighteen polling locations from 7 AM to 7 PM.

There are two criteria for voters to be allowed to vote in the primary runoff. These include being a registered voter in Tom Green County, voters must also vote in the same party as they did in the primary election.

Who will be running:

TGC Judge: Lane Carter and Todd Kolls In the final results of the Primary Election Carter received 3,878 votes (35% of all votes cast) and Kolls received 3,534 votes (32% of all votes cast.)

TGC Commissioner, Precinct 4: Shawn Nanny and Bill Ford In the final results of the Primary Election Nanny received 799 votes (26% of all votes cast) and Ford received 781 votes (25% of all votes cast)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Ron Perry and Stacye Speck In the final results of the Primary Election Perry received 1,162 votes (47% of all votes cast) and Speck received 1,095 votes (445 of all votes cast)



Polling Places

Angelo Bible Church (3506 Sherwood Way) Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church (1214 South Bell) Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church (2401 Armstrong St.) Fellowship Center

Christoval Community Center (20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935) Multi-Purpose Room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building

Grape Creek ISD (8207 US Hwy 87 N) Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint and Body (5050 N. Chadbourne) Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church (2531 Smith Blvd.) The Chapel

1 Oak Grove Senior Apartments (4359 Oak Grove Blvd.) Multi-Purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ (528 Country Club Road) Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room

Wall Brethren Church (7921 Loop 570) Fellowship Hall

6 MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. (1501 W. Beauregard) Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church (50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886) Fellowship Hall

Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church (301 West 18th St.) Fellowship Hall

TxDOT (4502 Knickerbocker Rd.) Bldg. E Training Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church (2506 Johnson Ave.) Fellowship Hall

Early Voting occurred from May 16, 2022, to May 20, 2022, with around 2,500 voters having participated. It is recommended to those who voted by mail that had to take corrective actions such as leaving out an ID number to send in those corrections by May 31st. The office will be closed on the 30th.