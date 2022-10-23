SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 2022 election in Texas starts on Monday, Oct 24.
According to the Tom Green County website, registered voters looking at voting early will have multiple locations to choose from when casting their ballot.
Early voting will take place beginning Oct. 24 in various locations across San Angelo. These locations include:
- Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave.
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
- Westlake Ace Hardware – 1821 Knickerbocker Rd., Sales Floor
- Riverside Gold Course – 3301 Riverside Golf Course Rd. – Restaurant
- MHMR Services for the Concho Valley – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room
These locations will be open:
- Oct. 24 through Oct 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election day will be on Nov. 8th. On election day, voters can submit their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at one of these locations:
- Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center
- Ranch 277 – 20707 US Hwy. 277 S, Christoval, TX. Multi-purpose room
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
- SAF San Angelo First – 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall
- Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint & Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel
- Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall
- MHMR Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room
- Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
- Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall
- TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave., Fellowship Hall