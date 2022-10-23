SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 2022 election in Texas starts on Monday, Oct 24.

According to the Tom Green County website, registered voters looking at voting early will have multiple locations to choose from when casting their ballot.

Early voting will take place beginning Oct. 24 in various locations across San Angelo. These locations include:

Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave.

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building

Westlake Ace Hardware – 1821 Knickerbocker Rd., Sales Floor

Riverside Gold Course – 3301 Riverside Golf Course Rd. – Restaurant

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room

These locations will be open:

Oct. 24 through Oct 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day will be on Nov. 8th. On election day, voters can submit their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at one of these locations: