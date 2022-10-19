SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Tom Green County.
Propositions:
Tom Green County residents who are registered to vote will be voting on only one proposition in this election – If the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance outlawing abortion, thus declaring the City of San Angelo as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
Tom Green County Elections:
Only one election is taking place in Tom Green County. Republican Lane Carter is on the ballot for the Tom Green County Judge with no one opposing him. Residents will also see that Rep. August Pfluger is on the ballot running for U.S. Representative of District 11. Pfluger also has no one opposing him on the ballot.
Along with local elections, Texas citizens will be voting on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, comptroller and agriculture commissioner. Those elected into these state positions will serve a four-year term.
Governor:
- Greg Abbott, Republican
- Beto O’Rourke, Democrat
- Mark Tippets, Libertarian
- Delilah Barrios, Green Party
Lieutenant Governor:
- Dan Patrick, Republican
- Mike Collier, Democrat
- Shanna Steele, Libertarian
Attorney General:
- Ken Paxton, Republican
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Democrat
- Mark Ash, Libertarian
Comptroller of Public Accounts:
- Glenn Hegar, Republican
- Janet T. Dudding, Democrat
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza, Libertarian
Commissioner of the General Land Office:
- Dawn Buckingham, Republican
- Jay Kieberg, Democrat
- Alfred Molison Jr., Green Party
Railroad Commissioner:
- Wayne Christian, Republican
- Luke Warford, Democrat
- Jaime Andres, Libertarian
- Hunter Wayne, Green Party
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3:
- Debra Lehrmann, Republican
- Erin A. Nowell, Democrat
- Thomas Edward Oxford, Libertarian
Justice, Supreme County, Place 5:
- Rebecca Huddle, Republican
- Amanda Reichek, Democrat
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9:
- Evan Young, Republican
- Julia Maldonado, Democrat
Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 5:
- Scott Walker, Republican
- Dana Huffman, Democrat
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4:
- Lesli R. Fitzpatrick, Republican
- Rosa Lopez Theofanis, Democrat
Early voting will take place beginning Oct. 24 in various locations across San Angelo. These locations include:
- Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave.
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
- Westlake Ace Hardware – 1821 Knickerbocker Rd., Sales Floor
- Riverside Gold Course – 3301 Riverside Golf Course Rd. – Restaurant
- MHMR Services for the Concho Valley – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room
These locations will be open:
- Oct. 24 through Oct 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On election day voters can cast their ballots across San Angelo at one of these locations:
- Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center
- Ranch 277 – 20707 US Hwy. 277 S, Christoval, TX. Multi-purpose room
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
- SAF San Angelo First – 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall
- Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint & Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel
- Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall
- MHMR Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room
- Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
- Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall
- TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave., Fellowship Hall
These locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.