SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Tom Green County.

Propositions:

Tom Green County residents who are registered to vote will be voting on only one proposition in this election – If the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance outlawing abortion, thus declaring the City of San Angelo as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Tom Green County Elections:

Only one election is taking place in Tom Green County. Republican Lane Carter is on the ballot for the Tom Green County Judge with no one opposing him. Residents will also see that Rep. August Pfluger is on the ballot running for U.S. Representative of District 11. Pfluger also has no one opposing him on the ballot.

Along with local elections, Texas citizens will be voting on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, comptroller and agriculture commissioner. Those elected into these state positions will serve a four-year term.

Governor:

Greg Abbott, Republican

Beto O’Rourke, Democrat

Mark Tippets, Libertarian

Delilah Barrios, Green Party

Lieutenant Governor:

Dan Patrick, Republican

Mike Collier, Democrat

Shanna Steele, Libertarian

Attorney General:

Ken Paxton, Republican

Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Democrat

Mark Ash, Libertarian

Comptroller of Public Accounts:

Glenn Hegar, Republican

Janet T. Dudding, Democrat

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza, Libertarian

Commissioner of the General Land Office:

Dawn Buckingham, Republican

Jay Kieberg, Democrat

Alfred Molison Jr., Green Party

Railroad Commissioner:

Wayne Christian, Republican

Luke Warford, Democrat

Jaime Andres, Libertarian

Hunter Wayne, Green Party

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3:

Debra Lehrmann, Republican

Erin A. Nowell, Democrat

Thomas Edward Oxford, Libertarian

Justice, Supreme County, Place 5:

Rebecca Huddle, Republican

Amanda Reichek, Democrat

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9:

Evan Young, Republican

Julia Maldonado, Democrat

Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 5:

Scott Walker, Republican

Dana Huffman, Democrat

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4:

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick, Republican

Rosa Lopez Theofanis, Democrat

Early voting will take place beginning Oct. 24 in various locations across San Angelo. These locations include:

Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave.

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building

Westlake Ace Hardware – 1821 Knickerbocker Rd., Sales Floor

Riverside Gold Course – 3301 Riverside Golf Course Rd. – Restaurant

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room

These locations will be open:

Oct. 24 through Oct 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On election day voters can cast their ballots across San Angelo at one of these locations:

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center

Ranch 277 – 20707 US Hwy. 277 S, Christoval, TX. Multi-purpose room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building

SAF San Angelo First – 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall

Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint & Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel

Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room

St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall

MHMR Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall

Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall

TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave., Fellowship Hall

These locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.