SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo will continue testing water in the Concho River east of San Angelo after more than 200 thousand gallons of untreated water spilled into the river Saturday, July 1.

Local labs doing testing that will take five or six days to have results.

The sewage spill was triggered by an electric transformer failure that serves the pumping station at the treatment facility’s emergency pond that holds excess wastewater during heavy rainfall. A volume of about 235,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the Concho River at the treatment plant for the city, which is about one mile north of the F.M. 380 bridge.

“We have already taken samples upstream and down the water treatment plant, the dissolved oxygen contents are looking good. We don’t suspect any fish kills or anything that this point,” said Executive Director of Public Works Shane Kelton.

Kelton says the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified of Saturday’s wastewater spill.

People with wells for drinking water supply within the half site should boil water before personal use.