SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has restricted access to a portion of Chadbourne Street in downtown San Angelo for an ongoing investigation early Monday morning.
Concho Valley Homepage staff reports a coroner was on the scene loading a gurney into a vehicle.
Several SAPD units are on the scene blocking the intersection of East Beauregard Avenue and Chadbourne Street, and West Twohig Avenue and Chadbourne Street.
*Warning, content may be disturbing for some viewers*
Crime scene tape and police officers restrict access to this block of Chadbourne, including alleyways and parking lots.
Police on the scene state this is an ongoing investigation.
