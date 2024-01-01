SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has restricted access to a portion of Chadbourne Street in downtown San Angelo for an ongoing investigation early Monday morning.

Concho Valley Homepage staff reports a coroner was on the scene loading a gurney into a vehicle.

An individual loads a gurney into the back of a white van on Chadbourne Street.

Several SAPD units are on the scene blocking the intersection of East Beauregard Avenue and Chadbourne Street, and West Twohig Avenue and Chadbourne Street.

*Warning, content may be disturbing for some viewers*

Crime scene tape and police officers restrict access to this block of Chadbourne, including alleyways and parking lots.

Crime scene tape blocks off an alley near Chadbourne Street. A San Angelo police unit sits on the other side of the tape, near a building.

The back of a building is blocked off with crime scene tape in downtown San Angelo

Crime scene tape blocks access to Chadbourne Street in downtown San Angelo

Police on the scene state this is an ongoing investigation.