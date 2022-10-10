SAN ANGELO, Texas — Citizens who wish to vote in the November 8 elections have only two days left to register. Voter registration ends on October 11.

If you have yet to register in Tom Green County, there are a few things you need to know.

Eligibility for registration:

The Tom Green County Courthouse website shares that voters must be eligible to vote.

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a United States citizen

Be a resident of the county where the registration application is made.

Cannot have been determined totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

Cannot have been finally convicted of a felony, or, if so, must have fully discharged all conditions of the sentence or pardoned

Where to go:

In order to register in Tom Green County, citizens must submit an application to the Voter Registrar’s office, which is located at 113 W. Beauregard in San Angelo. The office is on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building.

Where to get an application:

Voter registration applications can be picked up and filled out at the Voter Registrar’s office. Applications can also be filled out online, printed, then taken to the Voter Registrar’s office.

Update your information:

If you need to update your information but have not moved to a different county, voters can do so through the Texas Office of the Secretary of State website as long as the changes are submitted less than 30 days prior to an election.