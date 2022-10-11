SAN ANGELO, Texas — Voters in Texas only have one day left to register to vote if they are wishing to cast their ballots in the upcoming election. In Texas, voter registration ends on Oct. 11.



If you still have not registered to vote and live in Tom Green County, here is how you can apply on the final day:

Check your eligibility

Those wishing to vote must be eligible in order to apply for their voter registration.



The Tom Green County Courthouse website shares these eligibility regulations:

Be 18 years of age or older or will be 18 years of age on the day of the election, Nov. 8.

Be a United States citizen

Be a resident of the county where the registration application is made.

Cannot have been determined totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

Cannot have been finally convicted of a felony, or, if so, must have fully discharged all conditions of the sentence or pardoned

Complete an application

All citizens must submit their application for voter registration to their county’s Voter Registrar Office. In Tom Green County, the Voter Registrar’s Office is located on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building at 113 W. Beauregard in San Angelo.



Voter registration applications can be picked up and filled out at the Voter Registrar’s office. Applications can also be filled out online, printed, then taken to the Voter Registrar’s office.

Not sure if you are already registered?

If citizens are not sure if they are registered to vote, they can check and verify their information on the Texas secretary of state’s website. In order to log in, citizens will need one of these three combinations: