TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people are dead after a fiery rollover crash near Grape Creek on Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023.

According to a Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson, emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 87 North and March Road in response to reports of occupants trapped in a rolled-over vehicle. GCVFD said that when crews arrived, they found a pickup truck flipped over and “fully engulfed, fully involved with heavy fire and smoke.”

Both of the vehicle’s occupants lost their lives, according to GCVFD.

Southbound lanes of US 87 N. were shut down for several hours as authorities began investigating the crash and as crews recovered the bodies of the vehicle’s occupants.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.