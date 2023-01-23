SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a vehicle pursuit lead to a drug bust on January 21.

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies tried to make a traffic stop around Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105 when the vehicle evaded. Deputies followed the vehicle in pursuit through north San Angelo and into Tom Green County.

Mugshot: Robert Mejia 1-21-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

TGCSO says that when the vehicle began driving back into the county a tire deflation device was successfully deployed. The deflation of the driver-side tires caused the pursuit to slow to a stop at Avenue Q and Ben Ficklin Road.

The driver, identified as Robert Mejia, 32, was arrested and charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver drugs between 200 grams and 400 grams, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana of fewer than two ounces. The sheriff’s office shares that over 200 grams, or 7.5 ounces, of methamphetamine, multiple open alcohol containers and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Mugshot: Kristina Alfara 1-21-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Mejia was booked and released on January 22, 2023, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

The passenger Kristina Alfara, 30, was also booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for two warrants according to the release.

Be sure to download the Concho Valey Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on what is happening in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.