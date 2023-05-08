SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck Monday on Knickerbocker Road. Staff on the scene says that traffic has been limited to one lane in each direction.

Wreck between a Ford truck and Chevrolet Malibu on Knickerbocker, near Pack-Saddle BBQ.

Close up shot of the front drive side of the Chevrolet Malibu.

Close up shot of the front of the Ford truck.

Wreck between a Ford truck and Chevrolet Malibu on Knickerbocker, near Pack-Saddle BBQ.

SAPD told reporters that officers were dispatched to Knickerbocker Road near American Legion for a collision between two vehicles. Officers learned that the driver of the Ford truck failed to yield to the right of way, causing a collision with the Chevrolet Malibu.

SAPD says that the driver of the Chevrolet was treated on scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was given a citation for failure to yield to the right of way, according to SAPD.