SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck Monday on Knickerbocker Road. Staff on the scene says that traffic has been limited to one lane in each direction.
SAPD told reporters that officers were dispatched to Knickerbocker Road near American Legion for a collision between two vehicles. Officers learned that the driver of the Ford truck failed to yield to the right of way, causing a collision with the Chevrolet Malibu.
SAPD says that the driver of the Chevrolet was treated on scene with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was given a citation for failure to yield to the right of way, according to SAPD.